World Zionist Organization bars candidates against Jewish democratic Israel

The World Zionist Organization's General Council saw ideological clashes over changes to its constitution in Jerusalem on Thursday, with the barring of candidates against Israel's Jewish and democratic nature and a rejection of a motion enshrining the values of Israel's Declaration of Independence.

At the session the Zionist Council accepted 106 to 51 a Mexico proposal that introduced a provision "in the spirit" of an ideological exclusionary clause from Israel's quasi-constitutional Basic Law: Knesset. Like the Basic Law, the WZO constitutional change would bar electoral lists and candidates that would deny Israel as a Jewish and democratic state or support armed violence against Israel by a state or terrorist organization. The amendment would also exclude those in denial of WZO as a Jewish and democratic body, and built upon the Basic Law's provision of racism incitement by adding prohibitions on discrimination by origin, nationality, gender, and sexual orientation.

Supporters of the proposal said that the constitutional changes would prevent non-Zionist factions from influencing or controlling WZO budgets and institutions.

Values of Declaration of Independence will not be enshrined

A proposal to enshrine the values of Israel's Declaration of Independence was rejected, failing to achieve a required two thirds majority with 92 votes in favor, 63 against, and two abstentions. The proposal was put forward by a wide coalition of factions representing Yesh Atid, Meretz World-Wide, Blue and White, World Labor, World Beytenu, the Conservative Mercaz Olami and the Reform Arzenu. The changes were opposed by General Council members from the Likud and ultra-Orthodox faction Eretz HaKodesh.

"For the sake of Israel and Jews everywhere, it is critical that we unite around the Zionist vision expressed in Israel's Declaration of Independence that's at the core of our unity and strength," said WZO Vice Chairman Dr. Yizhar Hess. DAVID BEN-GURION reads the Declaration of Independence of the State of Israel in Tel Aviv on May 14, 1948. (credit: HANS PINN/GPO)

The issue of the values of the Declaration were a matter of contention during Israel's stalled 2023 judicial reform, proposed by opposition members and protesters as an alternative to the Basic Law changes sought by the ruling coalition. The Declaration holds that Israel will "foster the development of the country for the benefit of all its inhabitants; it will be based on freedom, justice and peace as envisaged by the prophets of Israel; it will ensure complete equality of social and political rights to all its inhabitants irrespective of religion, race or sex; it will guarantee freedom of religion, conscience, language, education and culture; it will safeguard the Holy Places of all religions; and it will be faithful to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations."

While the proposal did not pass, with 60% in favor, Hess said that "A strong majority of the leaders of the Zionist Movement made their voices heard loud and clear that Israel and our movement should remain faithful to our founding principles. Democracy. Equality for all – women and men, gay and straight, and Jews of all streams."

Hess saw the rejection of the proposal to require Shabbat restrictions on future elections as distancing different streams of Judaism and Diaspora Jews. The proposal was rejected 66-81-1.

Amendments to prevent BDS supporters were rejected by the session.

The Zionist Organization of America sought to pass a proposal requiring members to follow the laws of the land, in particular to the legality of gender or age quotas in some nations. The article that would have made these quotas non-binding for the organizations in such states was wholly rejected, 44-102-9.

An article by Herut International stating that WZO would encourage IDF and national service was adopted 134-21, but with the condition that a committee be given 14 days to explore legal issues arising for members because of the provision.

Mercaz also on Thursday submitted a series of resolutions, related to the IDF and the October 7 massacre, which will be voted on in the coming days. A resolution calling for the release of Israeli hostages passed Thursday morning.