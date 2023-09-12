Declaration of Independence displayed on WZO building

In a symbolic move, the World Zionist Organization (WZO) building in Tel Aviv, overlooking Leonardo da Vinci Street, displayed the Declaration of Independence on Tuesday morning. This act comes as part of an initiative to display the foundational document across various buildings across Israel.

This symbolic move came in the midst of the heated debate in support of or against the judicial reforms.

The decision of promoting the Declaration of Independence was adopted by the World Zionist Congress; and was promoted by the liberal factions of the Zionist Movement.

According to a statement by the WZO on Tuesday, the Declaration not only proclaims the establishment of the State of Israel, but also emphasizes its core principles: the right for every Jew to immigrate, laws that benefit all residents, and the vision of a society rooted in freedom and equality regardless of religion, race, or gender.

An inclusive document

Yaakov Hagoel, chairman of the WZO, emphasized the Declaration's inclusive nature, stating it transcends any single political perspective.

Dr. Yizhar Hess, the organization's vice chairman, commented on the growing trend of buildings showcasing the Declaration, viewing it as a collective reconnection to Israel's foundational values amidst current societal challenges.