Maccabi World Union calls on world to recognize Hamas sexual violence

As part of the International Women's Day events in the Knesset, Maccabi World Union acting Chairwoman Orly Fruman (former MK), said: "The State of Israel has a moral obligation to all murdered women and men who have undergone sexual terrorism to bring the issue to widespread awareness in the world in view of the silence and denial of the international women's organizations."

Fruman also noted that the women of Maccabi World recently launched an initiative - "100 women in 100 cities" to raise awareness of the sexual terrorism committed by Hamas terrorists on 7/10 and who continue even today towards the kidnappings and to act so that the message is spread and resonates around the world.

The movement encourages leading women in Jewish communities in 80 countries around the world to hold outreach meetings to raise awareness in their communities.

The female leadership of Maccabi, a global movement, calls on all women's organizations in Israel and around the world to join a worldwide campaign to raise awareness of sexual terrorism - for the heinous crime that occurred here on October 7, and especially after the UN report published confirming that sexual terrorism has occurred and is occurring, until there will be international recognition that these atrocities happened and took place in Israel.

The movement intends to expand the program also among a young audience at universities in the USA.

Froman further stated: "International Women's Day in 2024 has a face and there are names - of the 19 abducted women who are in the Hamas tunnels and we all pray and wish for their return home soon and safely together with all the abductees."