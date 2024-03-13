Politics will have to wait: Ex-IDF chief Aviv Kohavi's new job

Aviv Kohavi, former IDF chief of staff, was recently appointed as chairman of the Branco Weiss Institute's executive committee.

The Branco Weiss Institute is an educational organization working for social change, and its main purpose is to enable the personal and social growth of students and teachers. The institution aims to reduce difficult life circumstances for young Israelis and enhance their ability to realize themselves and contribute their part to the advancement of a prosperous Israeli society.

CEO of Branco Weiss, Aviv Keenan, stated, "In light of the personal commitment of Kohavi to excellence and fairness in education for all children of Israel, his joining Branco Weiss will establish and strengthen the mission of the institute to promote children and youth for prosperity and fulfillment.

"We are sure that Aviv Kohavi's appointment as chairman of Branco Weiss will open a new era of growth and innovation for the children of Israel. We are excited to work together, learn, and enjoy the knowledge, experience, and leadership he brings.

"In recent years, the institute's activity has increased in local authorities, elementary schools, and early childhood and has established itself as a central educational body in Israel to promote educational justice and social equality in education. Aviv Kohavi delivers a speech at the INSS conference, December 27, 2022. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Kohavi's personal statement on joining the Branco Weiss faculty

Kohavi responded, "I am happy to join the Branco Weiss Institute and participate in youth education. Education is the central and most important means of cultivating valuable individuals with a sense of competence and self-fulfillment and a key to creating a valuable, productive, and developing society.

Equally important is the obligation not to give up on any student. Branco Weiss provides second chances for youth with difficulties and builds a path to a better future for them. Branco Weiss is a unique institution with proven successes that deals with both teaching and the development of education and learning methods. I am proud to be a part of it."