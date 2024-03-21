Full equality for women starts with education and legislation, says The Luzzatto Group CEO

The responsibility of creating an environment where women enjoy full equality cannot be tasked to women alone - by asking them to find their voice - but it rests on the society as a whole, Dr. Esther Luzzatto, CEO of the Luzzatto Group, highlighted as the world celebrates Women's Month.

"Many steps are needed to achieve equality beyond just voicing our opinions – it starts with education and extends to legislation," she said. "But ultimately, since the population comprises 50% women, the percentages in the tech industry should reflect that of the population."

Luzzatto will be one of the judges of the "2024 Next-Gen Women's Entrepreneurship Award" supported by The Luzzatto Group at the upcoming Jerusalem Post's Women Leaders Summit, which will be held at the Google for Startups Campus in Tel Aviv on March 27, 2024.

The award aims to empower women entrepreneurs by giving them a prominent platform to tell Israel and the world about the companies they are building.

A positive impact in every field

According to Luzzatto, the impact of women in leadership positions is evident in every field.

"Wherever I go, whether at work or while volunteering, I witness the positive impact women have on every environment they inhabit, particularly in decision-making processes," she said. "Throughout my life, I've seen numerous examples highlighting the significance of female leadership. Fortunately, within The Luzzatto Group, 80% of the partners are women."

The importance of having women in leadership positions has become even more evident in the aftermath of October 7.

"The lack of women in decision-making positions is glaring, and after October 7, when women almost didn't take part in the security cabinet, there is a need for introspection regarding the contribution of women everywhere, but specifically in the places that affect our life and security," Luzzatto noted.

Asked what women who aspire to leadership positions should be thinking of, Luzzatto said, "My advice is always to view leadership as designing the reality you want to live rather than adapting yourself to the existing reality."

"This year, I have been appointed chairwoman of the Council for the Advancement of Women in Science and Technology," she concluded. “Within this council, exceptional women come together to support and uplift other women. I firmly believe that it is through partnerships and collaboration that we can create a more equitable, balanced, and inclusive world for all."

This article was written in cooperation with The Luzzatto Group.