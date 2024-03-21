Toddler mobility chairs bring joy to children in Jerusalem

Yehudah Uliel smiled big on Wednesday afternoon as he spun around for the first time in his new toddler mobility trainer. The small wooden chair, made that afternoon by students at Hadassah Academic College in Jerusalem, would enable the toddler with spina bifida to move more easily and with less pain. “I am excited,” said mother Yehudit Uliel. “This is very emotional.” Yehudah was one of 13 children who received the special wheelchair this week. They were made on Wednesday at a “building party” hosted by Hadassah with Azrieli College. The event was organized by Tikkun Olam Makers (TOM) and supported by the American Embassy in Israel and others.

Impact of wheelchair seen immediately

Maayan Keren, director of TOM@University, explained that the wheelchair serves children from six months to three years old who cannot mobilize independently.

“The students build the product, and they get to see the impact right there, in front of their eyes,” Keren said. “They see the kids coming in and being placed on the chair, and within five minutes, the kids roll around. A lot of times, it’s the first time they’re able to move independently. So it’s impactful, not just for the kid, but also for the families and everybody involved.”