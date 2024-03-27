revealing herself: singer Narkis shares her traumatic childhood experience in her new album

Singer Narkis revealed everything in her new album "Response". The album includes ten songs, all with personal lyrics that tell her life story. In the song "Gan Ha'Mischakim" (The Playground,) she takes a giant step and exposes a difficult experience she went through as a child when she was sexually assaulted at the age of 5 in a playground. Playground (illustrative). (credit: PIXABAY)

In the chorus, she described the experience: "On my 5th birthday, the candles were extinguished in the playground... Who is messing with you innocently, you still do not understand anything...? This time she didn't reveal or speak out loud and left the secret inside the sandbox."

What is in the album

The entire album contained confessions that immersed us in Narkis's inner world, which included many conflicts between the desire for inner peace and the desire to break the conventions expected of her as a religious woman.

Narkis says, "In this album, I'm having a conversation with myself, based on the understanding that the journey is important. I do not have and will not have definitive answers to everything, but I always aspire to personal growth and deep reflection on life. And I believe that I'm walking that path for many others like me."