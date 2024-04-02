Fallen IDF soldier Sivan Weil's organs donated posthumously, saves five lives

The family of Major Sivan Weil, an IDF soldier who was killed in Gaza, donated his organs to save the lives of seriously ill Israelis.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Fallen IDF solider Sivan Weil. (photo credit: MAARIV/ IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)
Fallen IDF solider Sivan Weil.
(photo credit: MAARIV/ IDF SPOKESPERSON UNIT)

The family of Sgt.-Maj. Sivan Weil, an IDF soldier from Commando Brigade’s Egoz unit who died on Sunday from his injuries obtained in an attack in Gaza, donated his organs to save the lives of five critically ill Israelis.

His parents stated that this “donation helped to perpetuate the memory of our angel.” They continued, “Sivan was exceptionally strong with a heart of gold.

He saved many people’s lives during his military service. We hope his organ donation will continue saving people’s lives."

Sivan had a 'heart of gold'

At the start of the week, Sivan’s heart was transplanted to a 45-year-old patient suffering from kidney failure, and his lungs were transplanted to a 40-year-old patient suffering from liver failure.

The transplant operation being performed at Bellinson Medical Center. (credit: Courtesy)
The transplant operation being performed at Bellinson Medical Center. (credit: Courtesy)

Other organ donations included one of his kidneys, which was transplanted to a 66-year-old patient, and a kidney, as well as a heart valve, which was transplanted to a 48-year-old patient.

Weil was initially hospitalized in critical condition following an RPG attack in Khan Younis on Friday but succumbed to his injuries on Sunday.



Related Tags
Israel
IDF
health
IDF Soldiers
organ donation
Live Updates: Israel-Hamas War
Israel-Hamas War 2024