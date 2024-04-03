Ofer Malls in a campaign of Passover gifts for NIS 20 in 17 shopping malls

The Ofer Malls chain, in preparation for Passover, is launching this week a broad campaign for the launch of a sale: gifts for NIS 20, which will be available in 17 of the chain’s malls nationwide.

The campaign will cost an estimated investment of about NIS 3 million, starring the presenter Adi Ashkenazi and will include the variety of gifts that can be purchased at Ofer shopping malls for Passover, for only NIS 20.

As part of the promotion, leading brands from the fields of fashion, houseware, kitchen products, and footwear are participating ,which includes bags, cosmetics, skincare, perfume, games, toys, books, fashion accessories, food products and more.

According to Tali Barel, marketing director of Ofer Malls: "The NIS 20 gift campaign is identified with Ofer Malls and has been successful for many years. This year, due to the fact that many consumers will celebrate Passover in Israel and not fly abroad, we made special efforts to offer hundreds of particularly valuable gifts from many categories and in a broad campaign adapted to the situation and atmosphere in Israel starring Adi Ashkenazi. Despite the challenging period, it is important to continue to drive trade, buy in Israel, and support the economy."

The NIS 20 gift campaign will be held for two weeks, from April 7-22.

The 17 shopping malls participating in the campaign are Ofer Nahariya Mall, Ofer Center Nof HaGalil, Chutoat Hamifratz Outlet, Ofer Hakiryon - Krayot, Ofer Grand Mall - Haifa, Ofer Hadera, Ofer Hasharon - Netanya, Ofer Grand Mall – Petah Tikva, Ofer Sirkin - Petah Tikva, Ofer Marom - Ramat Gan, Ofer Hagiva - Givat Shmuel, Ofer Kenyoter - Nes Ziona, Ofer Rehovot, Ofer Bilu Center Outlet, Ofer Adumim - Ma'ale Adumim, Ofer Harel Mall, Ofer Grand Mall - Beersheba.