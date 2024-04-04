Israeli minister: US government changing stance on Israel due to presidential elections

Energy Minister Eli Cohen stated his belief that the US government is only changing their stance on Israel due to upcoming United States presidential elections, while at the Urban Corporations Convention in Eilat on Wednesday.

He said, "The only change I see in the Americans' stance is because of the upcoming elections in the United States."

Against the backdrop of strained relations with the United States amid discussions on the pending IDF operation in Rafah, Cohen said that "if America, our greatest friend whom I greatly appreciate, does not give Israel absolute backing - it has nothing to look for in the Middle East."

Continuing to discuss the upcoming American elections and how this could possibly shift US foreign policy on Israel, the Energy Minister added, "Israel is a sovereign state, and we are the only democracy in the region.

Possible normalization deal with Saudi Arabia?

Cohen also discussed the possibility of normalizing ties with Saudi Arabia, even without a Palestinian state. This was initially one of Saudi Arabia's red lines in entering a peace deal with Israel before the outbreak of the Swords of Iron war.

This comes a day after National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan reported sharp remarks in a conversation with Ron Dermer and Tzachi Hanegbi.

Reports claim he is also set to embark on Saudi Arabia this week to discuss prospective deals with Israel with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. SAUDI CROWN Prince Mohammed bin Salman greets US President Joe Biden in Jeddah, last year. Strategically, the crown prince’s openness on the nuclear issue is the most reasonable way to handle the situation, says the writer. (credit: Saudi Royal Court/Reuters)

"They very much want an agreement with Israel, and their primary interest is a defense alliance with the United States. There will be peace with the Saudis even without a Palestinian state."

Eli Cohen served as Minister of Foreign Affairs from 2022 to 2024, and was replaced by Israel Katz early in 2024. He has been a member of Knesset since 2015.