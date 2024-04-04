Navigational disruption: GPS signal interference detected throughout central Israel

On Thursday, residents in the central region of Israel reported GPS disruptions in location-based applications such as Waze, Google Maps, and Moovit.

According to the reports, the location displayed is in Lebanon's capital city, of Beirut. Similar GPS disruptions have occurred since the beginning of Israel's war with Hamas, experienced by many residents of Israel's northern and southern regions.

Another report claimed that the location displayed on mobile devices was in the Egyptian capital of Cairo.

Mobile location services say users are in Beirut

These disruptions were initiated by the IDF, which stated in October that "during the fighting, GPS disruptions are deliberately activated for various operational purposes to protect the security of the residents of the State of Israel."

Reports of GPS interference have predominantly originated from northern Israel, but as of the beginning of this week, instances have also been documented in Eilat.