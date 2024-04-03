Halevi in Khan Yunis: Hamas hostage deal will only come from IDF pressure

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi visited Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip on Wednesday and said that bringing back the hostages was a mission of supreme importance, which would be reached solely by applying more pressure on Hamas, according to the military.

Halevi assessed the situation with the head of Southern Command, Maj.-Gen. Yaron Finkelman, commander of the 98th Division, IDF Brig.-Gen. Dan Goldfus and head of the Commando Formation, Col. Omer Cohen, among others. IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi in Gaza's Khan Yunis April 3, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Applying pressure on Hamas to bring about a hostage deal

Halevi mentioned the IDF's withdrawal from Shifa Hospital earlier this week and said that the IDF was operating to deepen its achievement but also to bring about a movement in the negotiations so that an agreement for the release of the hostages could be reached.

He noted that the release of the hostages "is a supreme, very important task," which will be achieved only by applying "stronger pressure, however necessary."

The way to bring about such pressure was by dismantling terror regiments, killing commanders, and destroying infrastructure, Halevi added.

Halevi also stated that the troops' operations enabled the country to resolve the current situation in the best manner possible.