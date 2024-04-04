Long-time Israel supporter may agree to condition aid if IDF invades Rafah

The US is at the point where it might need to consider conditioning aid to Israel, Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said Thursday morning on CNN.

Coons, a longtime Israel supporter, said he would vote to condition aid to Israel if Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu were to order the IDF into Rafah at scale without making provisions for civilians or for humanitarian aid.

"I've never said that before. I've never been here before. I've been a strong supporter of Israel the whole time I've served in Congress," Coons said.

US-Israel relationship: funding

"We just appropriated another $3.3 billion of support in the last appropriations bill we did."

Coons said the challenge is to make it clear that the US supports the Israeli people and wants to continue having a close relationship with Israel. Still, Netanyahu's tactics don't "reflect the best values of Israel or the United States."

Coons' office did not return The Post's request for further comment.