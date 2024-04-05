Reconstruction starts on Zikim Beach for the first time since October 7

Reconstruction has begun on Zikim Beach for the first time since October 7, when Hamas terrorists massacred civilians and soldiers on the beach and destroyed many of the buildings.

Zikim Beach, just south of Ashkelon, was one of the primary targets for Hamas terrorists on October 7, with a combined land and sea attack on the beach and nearby town.

The attack killed nearly 20 people on the beach, including at least one soldier, as well as multiple residents, and led to the total destruction of beach facilities.

Work began on Thursday to demolish the damaged facilities in order to lay the groundwork for rebuilding them, according to a statement by the local Ashkelon Regional Council on Thursday. Destruction of damaged facilities on Zikim Beach to allow for reconstruction efforts, April 4, 2024. (credit: Ashkelon Beach Spokesperson and Advocacy)

Reconstruction and renewal

The Tkuma ("Rebirth") Administration, which is responsible for reconstruction following October 7, allotted around four million shekels for beachside construction work out of 15 million allotted to the Ashkelon Council this week.

Ashkelon Regional Council head Itamar Revivo "Today we started the demolition work, and the rebuilding, of this beautiful and special beach - Zikim Beach, which is one of the most beautiful beaches in Israel."

"The beach is not only a place of recreation, it also has aspects of community and mental resilience that we all need these days. It is important to note that, along with the renewal and upgrading, we will work to commemorate and remember what happened here and the lives that were lost here on that cursed Sabbath."

"Where the terrorist organizations wanted to kill and destroy, we will build a life, renew and upgrade the service to the residents of the council in general and the residents of the Gaza area in particular."