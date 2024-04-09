Israel honors British journalist Douglas Murray for support post Oct. 7

British Journalist and author Douglas Murray was honored with a special recognition by the President of the State and the Diaspora Affairs Minister for his "notable efforts since the October 7 massacre," according to a statement on behalf of the ministry. On Tuesday evening, a ceremony saw Isaac Herzog, President of Israel, and Amichai Chikli, Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister, extend this accolade to Murray, a British journalist and author acclaimed for his advocacy on behalf of Israel.

Murray, expressing his gratitude, remarked, "People who are so enamored with death stand no chances against those who cherish life. It's an extraordinary privilege for me to align with the State of Israel, to stand with you, and I hope, to stand with us."

According to the statement, "Since the war's outbreak, Murray has spent approximately 19 weeks in Israel, making two visits to the Gaza Strip. He has met with the Prime Minister, the President, ministers, and Knesset members, engaged with families of captives and those returned from captivity, and explored communities around Gaza, in the North, and in Judea and Samaria." His contributions include numerous articles, opinion pieces, social media posts, and extensive reporting, all advocating for Israel. "He has been a steadfast ally in countless international press interviews," the ministry said.

Minister Chikli praised Murray's integrity and insight, stating, "Douglas stands as a fearless truth-teller amidst a symphony of lies, a beacon of light in these dark times. He quickly grasped that the conflict we're engaged in transcends the future of Gaza, the State of Israel, or the Middle East. It's an existential fight for the future of the West, the future of humanity, rooted not just in intuition but in years of meticulous study and deep investigation. We're fortunate to have intellectuals like Douglas Murray by our side in this fight, a fight that requires, more than anything, faith." Israel honors British journalist Douglas Murray for support post Oct. 7 (credit: Moshe Mizrachi )

The event, hosted by journalist Lital Shemesh and musically accompanied by Idan Raichel, was attended by around 150 leading figures in public diplomacy, researchers, and government officials. Both the President and the Minister took the opportunity to thank Murray for his invaluable contribution to the State of Israel.

Reflecting on the broader implications of Murray's work, President Herzog noted, "Since the swearing-in in October, the rise in antisemitism globally and the surge of hatred against Jews have debunked the myth that there's a practical difference between toxic anti-Zionism and toxic antisemitism. But we, the Jewish people—and our friends worldwide—did not remain silent. Douglas Murray has been at the forefront, articulating a coherent, intelligent, and persuasive defense of Israel, and of the truth and our shared values. And for that, expressing our gratitude is both right and appropriate."

Who is Douglas Murray?

Murray (44) is a British author and conservative commentator. He founded the Centre for Social Cohesion in 2007, which later merged with the Henry Jackson Society, where he served as associate director until 2018. Murray is an associate editor at The Spectator and is known for his critical views on immigration and Islam, detailed in works like "Neoconservatism: Why We Need It" and "The Strange Death of Europe." His opinions have stirred controversy, drawing accusations of Islamophobia and links to far-right ideologies. Murray, who has described himself as gay and a cultural Christian turned agnostic, has a diverse educational background, including attendance at Eton College and Oxford University.

"There is no reason why the IDF or Israel’s political or military class should listen to the opinions of people with little to no skin in the game," Murray recently wrote for Sapir Journal. "Whenever Israel is involved in a conflict, international observers of all varieties waste their energies shouting into the whirlwind."