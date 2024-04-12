Grapevine: Making Seder

As he does every year, Rabbi Yisroel Goldberg, the director of Chabad of Rehavia, Nahlaot, and Kiryat Shmuel, is hosting a Passover Seder at Heichal Shlomo, 58 King George Avenue, adjacent to the Great Synagogue.

In past years, said Goldberg, people often waited until the last week to make a reservation, but this year they started early, possibly because additional participants include reservists and their families who, because of the tense situation, may be housed in hotels in Jerusalem and are not making Passover preparations at home; or Jerusalem reservists who don’t have the energy or the wherewithal to get everything ready for a week-long festival.

At the beginning of this week, reservations were already in excess of a hundred people and may be doubled by Seder night on Monday, April 22. To reserve a place, call (02) 800 1717. The latest day for reservations is Sunday, April 14.

Luxury hotel turns apartment

■ BACK IN the days of the old Knesset when luxury hotels in Jerusalem were few and far between, the Eden Hotel at 25 Hillel Street, a relic from the period of the British Mandate, served as a home away from home for ministers and MKs who lived a long way from Jerusalem.

Built in 1938 and exuding a certain grandeur of a bygone era, it later served as one of the offices of the Immigrant Absorption Ministry. Then, like so many old buildings, it stood in a state of neglect for several years. It is now being partially restored as an integral feature in a development plan for luxury residences that will be built by Yossi Avrahami. A traditional Seder table setting. (credit: WIKIPEDIA)

The starting sale price per unit is NIS 3,200,999. If all roads in Israel lead to Jerusalem, the development of this project proves that point. A large signboard that lists the names and contact details of people responsible for the acoustics, interior design, engineering, and installations such as air-conditioning and elevators includes where these people are located – and it’s much farther afield than the distance between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv. They also come from Haifa, Hadera, Bnei Brak, Ramat Gan, Neveh Ilan, Ganei Tikva, Netanya, and beyond.

But there are also indications that people are leaving the city. In the immediate vicinity, just around the corner of the block at both ends, stores have been vacated and bear “For Rent” signs.

Property in upscale Balfour building goes unoccupied

■ REGARDING RENTED premises, the apartment in the old, well-preserved upscale building at 15 Balfour Street that was occupied by justice Esther Hayut during her years as president of the Supreme Court has been unoccupied since her retirement in October because Justice Minister Yariv Levin refuses to approve a successor in accordance with the traditional seniority system.

Meanwhile, there are two placards on the fence – one by Gilinski Investments and Properties, and the other by Helen Duman Realty. The security booth within the grounds has been unmanned for months.

Herzog hosts iftar

■ WHEN LARGE numbers of people are invited to a reception or a dinner at the President’s Residence, they are asked to come two hours early because each of the invitees must go through a security check, which is a time-consuming procedure. Usually, the period prior to the actual event is spent chatting and networking beneath the pergola leading to the main hall. Assorted refreshments are served in plentiful supply.

But when President Isaac Herzog last week hosted an iftar [Ramadan fast-breaking] dinner for Arab mayors, ambassadors of mostly Muslim-majority countries, and families whose loved ones were still being held hostage in Gaza, there were no pre-dinner refreshments because Muslims fast during the month of Ramadan, and the iftar feast of breaking the fast is held after sundown. According to tradition, the fast is broken by eating a date that is sweet and slightly juicy.

Some of the guests had never been at the President’s Residence, and a special tour was provided for them.

Just as they do for the Independence Day reception for diplomats, the Herzogs came out approximately half an hour before dinner to be photographed individually or in group scenes with their guests. Such scenes were captured for posterity as guests excitedly photographed each other.

Several, when photographed, adopted buddy-buddy poses, and Herzog, aware of how important this was for them, obliged and put his arm around one set of shoulders after another.

Later, inside, all the speakers, including President Herzog, spoke of the significance of working together.

Ali Salem, a senior executive member of the Federation of Local Authorities in Israel, called for a ceasefire in Gaza. Looking around at some 150 people gathered in the main hall, Salem asserted that each of them is capable of making peace.

He underscored that even after the events of Oct. 7, Arab and Jewish mayors – all of them citizens of Israel – continue to sit together to discuss mutual problems and to try to find solutions.

This is the only way, he insisted, punctuating his speech again and again with references to negotiations around a table.

He also said that Arab mayors are totally in support of Herzog in his efforts to find ways in which different communities within the country can work together for the mutual benefit of all.

From what was said throughout the evening, it appeared that “coexistence” is out and “partnership” is in. All speakers referred to working together in partnership to achieve peace, harmony, solidarity, and progress.

Salem also referred to the mounting violence which is causing fear in the Arab sector, and asked that Israel law enforcement authorities apply themselves more to eradicating this violence.

