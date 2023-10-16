Israel's High Court chief Esther Hayut retires, no replacement in sight

High Court of Justice chief Justice Esther Hayut retired on Monday as she reached the age of 70.

Due to Justice Minister Yariv Levin's refusal to convene the Judicial Selection Committee, a replacement has not been selected to take over the position, so until the committee selects a new chief, Justice Uzi Fogelman will serve as interim chief justice for the time being.

Hayut sent out a letter to the High Court and all those who worked there bidding them farewell.

Hayut's parting message

"As fate would have it, on the day I retire from my position, we find ourselves in one of the most difficult times in the country's history," she wrote. "We are burying our dead and treating our wounded, and we are praying for the return of all those who were abducted and are missing to their families soon."

Hayut's retirement ceremony, which had been intended to be a muted affair due to the deep conflict surrounding the judicial reform, was canceled as a result of the war. High Court Judge Esther Hayut hears petitions against the incapacitation law on August 3, 2023. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Hayut added that, while there was no replacement to pass the reins to, she was sure that the judiciary was in excellent hands.

"I have no doubt that every one of you will continue to do your jobs with faith, dedication, and professionalism under the leadership of Deputy Chief Uzi Fogelman," she wrote.

Retiring chief justice Esther Hayut's legacy

Hayut began her journey as a judge in 1990 when she was appointed as a judge in the Tel Aviv Shalom Court. Within six years, she was appointed to serve as an acting judge in the Tel Aviv District Court, becoming a full-fledged judge in the court a year later.

Six years later, she became an acting judge in the High Court and a year later became a High Court justice. In 2017, she was appointed to the presidency of the High Court and has served in the position ever since.