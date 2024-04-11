Netanyahu to address US, Israeli group advocating total control of West Bank

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will virtually address an event on Monday at a conservative DC think tank hosted by Keep God's Land, an organization formed after October 7 advocating against a two-state solution.

The group is made up of rabbis, evangelical pastors, former Israeli and US ambassadors, as well as members of Knesset.

Also speaking at Monday's event will be House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), Rep. Claudia Tieney (R-NY) and Ohad Tal, a member of Knesset for the right-wing Religious Zionism party.

US HOUSE of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson holds a news conference on Capitol Hill, last month. (credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)

Organization refers to Israel as "God's land"

"A two-state solution that divides God’s land would be a direct rejection of God’s will as clearly and repeatedly stated in the Bible," according to Keep God's Land's website.

"Jews and Christians who believe in the Bible must stand together with the brave Jewish pioneers of Judea and Samaria to ensure Israel’s terrorist enemies and their antisemitic supporters do not succeed in their plan to drive the Jewish people out of God’s land," the website says.

President Joe Biden and his administration have posited that Palestinian statehood will be the only way for Israel to achieve long term peace and stability, a claim fervently rejected by Netanyahu.