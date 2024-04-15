Civilians allowed to come armed to concerts at Tel Aviv's Yarkon Park - report

Israel Police will allow civilians to come armed to performances at Tel Aviv's Yarkon Park, Army Radio reported Monday morning.

This decision comes as huge concert events are set to return to the venue, with the first being Israeli star Omer Adam's upcoming concert. With these events returning, there is a need to have increased security, with the solution decided upon being to have civilians come with firearms, rather than increasing the amount of security personnel, the Army Radio report noted.

Adam's concert was originally slated for Monday, April 15, but was postponed following the Iranian drone and missile attack on Israel early Sunday morning. It has since been rescheduled for Thursday, April 18, following the Home Front Command's move to lift restrictions, Israeli media reported.

Security at concerts

The move to increase security at concerts and other big events also comes six months after the October 7 massacre, during which the Nova music festival in Re'im was attacked by Hamas terrorists.