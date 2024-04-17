Deep Instinct named one of CRN's Top 20 Cybersecurity companies for 2024

CRN, the leading American technology and information magazine, recently released its list of the top artificial intelligence cybersecurity companies for 2024. Among the companies leading the charge in this rapidly evolving field is the Israeli cybersecurity firm Deep Instinct, specializing in advanced security solutions based on deep learning and AI technology.

In a world where cyber threats are constantly evolving, companies need to be prepared for new challenges and advanced attackers. Founded by Guy Caspi in 2010, Deep Instinct employs an advanced approach that combines deep learning and AI technology to identify and prevent known and unknown threats in significantly less time than its competitors.

In a landscape where content creation and productivity are increasingly intertwined with security measures, Deep Instinct implements cutting-edge technology known as GenAI, enabling the creation of new content through deep learning. This enhances its defensive capabilities and promotes the security posture of its clients.

Beyond its advanced defensive capabilities, Deep Instinct prides itself on its high accuracy in threat detection and low rate of false positives. This is attributed to its unique deep learning technology, capable of swiftly identifying and thwarting advanced cyber attacks.

Deep Instinct's mission revolves around eliminating any potential threat to its clients through the use of advanced technology and unique methodologies, setting a standard that other firms strive to emulate.

