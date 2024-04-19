Hundreds of freelancers come together in event to mark partnership with Bank Hapoalim

Some 400 freelancers of the Freelancers Forum belonging to the Histadrut labor federation took part in an event at the FRIENDS hall in Rishon Lezion last week to celebrate the beginning of the partnership between the forum and Bank Hapoalim, the labor federation said earlier this week.

According to the federation, the purpose of the partnership is to grant freelancers and small business guidance and various benefits without payment for two years.

The message disseminated throughout the event to Independents, freelancers and small businesses was “from today you are not alone."

Israeli music star and performer Idan Raichel. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

The Histadrut further stated that during the event, Israeli singer Idan Reichel preformed for the audience.

The federation said that among those in attendance were Chairman of the Histadrut, Arnon Bar-David, CEO of Bank Hapoalim Dov Kotler, CEO of the Freelancers Forum Kasem Roosevelt and Mayor of Rishon Lezion Raz Kinshtelich.