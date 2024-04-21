New York Mets' Bader wears Star of David on belt in support of Israel

The white star stood out against the background of the blue belt he wore and received much attention due to Bader's game-winning hit at the end of the game.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: APRIL 21, 2024 21:26
Apr 17, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Harrison Bader (44) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at Citi Field. (photo credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)
Apr 17, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Harrison Bader (44) reacts as he rounds the bases after hitting a two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the sixth inning at Citi Field.
(photo credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

American baseball player for the New York Mets, Harrison Bader, showed his support for the Jewish people amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war by wearing a belt with a star of David on it during his game against the Pittsburgh Pirates last week.

The white star stood out against the background of the blue belt he wore and received much attention due to Bader's game-winning hit at the end of the game.

 Bader, whose father is Jewish, also wears other symbolic pieces that show his support for Israel.

He was gifted by fans the popular "Bring Them Home" dog tag necklace that calls for the return of the hostages held in Hamas captivity and was seen wearing it in footage posted earlier this month by Meaningful Minute CEO Nachi Gordon on X. 

Apr 17, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Harrison Bader (44) celebrates his two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) during the sixth inning at Citi Field. (credit: Brad Penner-USA)
Apr 17, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Harrison Bader (44) celebrates his two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) during the sixth inning at Citi Field. (credit: Brad Penner-USA)

Calling for baseball players to express their support of Israel

Another Major League Baseball player who has shown his support for Israel during the Israel-Hamas war is Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros, who has also been spotted wearing a hat with the Star of David.

Bregman participated in a video with 19 other current and former Jewish Major League baseball players urging fans to stand in support of Israel and combat antisemitism back in October following Hamas' attack on Israel. 

In the video, Bergman asked fans to support Israel, saying that after years of support on the field, "it’s time [for fans] to support all of us and stand up against antisemitism.”



Related Tags
New York
baseball
star of david
antisemitism
The October 7 Massacre
Gaza hostages
Israel-Hamas War 2024