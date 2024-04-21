New York Mets' Bader wears Star of David on belt in support of Israel

American baseball player for the New York Mets, Harrison Bader, showed his support for the Jewish people amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war by wearing a belt with a star of David on it during his game against the Pittsburgh Pirates last week.

The white star stood out against the background of the blue belt he wore and received much attention due to Bader's game-winning hit at the end of the game.

Harrison Bader clears the bases with a game winning double for Mets tonight.. but that isn’t the story.. look closely at his belt. #AmYisraelChai pic.twitter.com/iH4akLqZfB — Nachi Gordon (@gordon770) April 16, 2024

Bader, whose father is Jewish, also wears other symbolic pieces that show his support for Israel.

He was gifted by fans the popular "Bring Them Home" dog tag necklace that calls for the return of the hostages held in Hamas captivity and was seen wearing it in footage posted earlier this month by Meaningful Minute CEO Nachi Gordon on X.

Harrison Bader this spring training showing off his necklace he wears for the hostages in Gaza to a few fans.The necklace was given to him by a Jewish fan at one of the games, the fan told him “we are wearing this until all the hostages are home” Harrison thanked the fan… pic.twitter.com/Kflxwtp8sB — Nachi Gordon (@gordon770) April 16, 2024

Apr 17, 2024; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets center fielder Harrison Bader (44) celebrates his two run home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates with first baseman Pete Alonso (20) during the sixth inning at Citi Field. (credit: Brad Penner-USA)

Calling for baseball players to express their support of Israel

Another Major League Baseball player who has shown his support for Israel during the Israel-Hamas war is Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros, who has also been spotted wearing a hat with the Star of David.

Alex Bregman supports Israel with a Magen David on his baseball hat! ✡️ pic.twitter.com/LqnEAfSOtN — Sports Rabbi (@thesportsrabbi) October 11, 2023

Bregman participated in a video with 19 other current and former Jewish Major League baseball players urging fans to stand in support of Israel and combat antisemitism back in October following Hamas' attack on Israel.

In the video, Bergman asked fans to support Israel, saying that after years of support on the field, "it’s time [for fans] to support all of us and stand up against antisemitism.”