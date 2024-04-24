Worsening Israel's doctor shortage? Residents in IDF reserves say inadequate accommodations made

Over 100 Israeli medical residents sent a letter to the regional labor court this week, saying that the Israeli Medical Association is harming resident doctors who served in IDF reserve duty by failing to provide adequate wartime accommodations for this year's resident exams.

This failure not only hurts doctors, but also public health as it worsens Israel's doctors shortage by keeping doctors from advancing in their certifications, said Israel's medical residents organization Mirsham.

The letter joins a petition submitted to the court in February by Mirsham, which asked to force the IMA to provide proper accommodation. This followed a number of other attempts by Mirsham to get proper accommodations, said the organization, including appeals to the Health Ministry and relevant Knesset committees, which they say did not yield a satisfactory resolution.

The exams are a series of yearly tests residents must pass to complete their residency and move forward in their medical practice. The tests are taken in accordance with the resident's years of practice. They not only determine what procedures Israel's resident doctors are authorized to perform but also impact their wages. The tests are administered by Israel's Scientific Council, which is part of Israel's Medical Association.

The exams were pushed back from their regular schedule due to the Israel-Hamas war. The IMA offered some changes to the format and timing of the exam, including allowing doctors to sit for some of the examinations twice and instructing the departments responsible to consider reducing some of the material, but Mirsham said the changes offered are not effective, and in some cases, cause greater harm to residents who served in reserves. Signs on the IDF vehicles of reservists leaving Gaza (credit: Bereishit headquarters, screenshot)

Around 25% of those scheduled to take the test this year were in reserve duty during the war, Mirsham estimated in November. Some of those scheduled to take tests are testing for their second specialty in fields that are already understaffed. Their failure to pass these exams will leave a greater shortage of doctors in fields already lacking, they added.

"We didn't think twice," about leaving our homes on October 7, read the letter residents sent to the court this week. "We did not hesitate, we served for weeks and months in the heart of Gaza, the north and the West Bank. We treated thousands of soldiers injured in combat zones, in maneuvers with combat forces, wherever we were needed."

These doctors were sure that they would be given consideration when they returned to their training, and "reality slapped them in the face" when they realized this was not true, they said.

Only "lip service"

Addressing the accommodations that were offered, the doctors said these were little more than lip service. The offered solutions were "For show and nothing more."

"The medical residents who joined the war effort and did reserve duty were abandoned and are being punished for their service to the country," said Mirsham.

Mirsham's petition suggested numerous solutions and accommodations, they said. But for most of these, time has passed for effective implementation and the only solution still relevant is grading residents who were in reserves or whose partners were in reserves on a curve, and granting paid vacation before exams.

"We don't have a time machine that would give the residents more time to study," said Naama Cohen, Mirsham's CEO, who added that the residents are not looking for a big curve or expecting that those who are close to failing would be passed.

Normally, doctors study for around six months for resident exams and go on special rotations of shifts so that they can study. Some residents released from reserve duty have already been told they will be called back in the summer, adding further complication to the situation.

Some residents sat for one of the exams offered last week. The leadup to the exam, following so closely on their reserves duty, put the doctors in a terrible situation, explained Cohen.

"The doctors have seen terrible things, some have flashbacks" to their time in reserves, she explained. However, because of the lack of time to study before the exams, many were forced to go directly from reserves to intense study, working only on passing their exams with no time to acclimate back to life after reserves.

"Instead of thanking them and appreciating and strengthening them, they felt abandoned and alone in this war." They "felt they were hurt because they went to save lives," said Mirsham.