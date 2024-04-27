Father of hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin reacts to Hamas terror propaganda video

The father of Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin spoke about his feelings following the propaganda terror video Hamas released of his son in an interview with KAN News on Thursday.

During the interview, he said that his son “looks swollen, they don't know why. But he sounds strong." He then further adds, "My wife and I sat, just the two of us, and watched the video and cried, we didn't know he was alive. I've seen it 20 times already."

"It seems to us that he's reading something someone wrote for him.” However, he then said that the end of the video is aimed directly at him and his wife, “But the part I'm focused on is the last part [of the video,] even if [Hersh had to] read it - he spoke directly to me, to my wife Rachel, and to our daughters Libby and Orly, and he told us he misses us. We take that as true,” he further stated in the interview.

Concern for Hersh Goldberg-Polin’s health

After spending over 200 days to return his son from Gaza where he is held hostage by Hamas, the video “really strengthened us,” said Polin, further stating that “now – we must not stop” in their efforts.

Polin said, “We heard about the video after it was posted on Telegram, we watched it at the same time everyone else saw it." Qatar transferred the video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin to Israel and the US before it was made public by Hamas. The White House contacted family members and informed them about the video immediately. Hersh Goldberg-Polin (credit: Courtesy)

Polin expressed concern for his son’s health and wellbeing, saying, “We've spoken with several [health] officials to understand what they understand from it; we know they're also watching the video. We're waiting for more information from the government."

Relating to the last sign of life the family received of their son was shortly after the massacre on October 7th; a video where he was seen with a severed hand, Polin said, "It's a video no parent wants to see, but we took note that he was standing on his feet, and going up a truck."

"Since then, I've been telling everyone: 'He was strong then, and he continues to be strong'."