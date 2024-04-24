IDF Spokesperson Hagari: 'Until Hamas releases our hostages, no stone will be left unturned'

IDF Spokesperson R.-Adm. Daniel Hagari released a statement on Wednesday, following the release of Hamas' propaganda video showing Israeli-American hostage Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

In the statement, Hagari said "Hamas published a video of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, 23 years old, an Israel-American man who was celebrating with his friends at Nova Music Festival, where he was brutally attacked and cruelly kidnapped by Hamas on October 7."

Hagari continues to talk about Goldberg-Polin's situation, saying that he is "held by Hamas in Gaza for over 200 days. 133 hostages are ... in inhumane conditions." the IDF spokesperson then states "Until Hamas releases our hostages, the IDF will continue to pursue Hamas everywhere in Gaza. No stone will be left unturned in our efforts to find our hostages."

Hagari responding to Hamas' video

IDF Spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari (credit: IDF)

"This psychological terror video is not only a reminder of what Hamas done on October 7, but also a reminder to how horrific this terror organization is - inflicting terror on hostages, and their families," said Hagari.

He then addressed the Goldberg-Polin family, saying that he shares in their pain, and that the IDF will continue to work for the safe return of their son, "To Hersh's parents, we share in your pain. We will continue to do everything in our power to bring your son Hersh and all our hostages home."

The IDF Spokesperson ends the statment saying that their strength continues to be a source of insparation for them as they are working towards the completion of "this important mission."