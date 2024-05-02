National Security Agency raises threat level for Sweden travel ahead of Eurovision

The Israeli National Security Agency (NISA) increased the threat level of traveling to Sweden from level 2 to level 3 on Thursday, ahead of Eurovision.

"Malmo is recognized as a hub for anti-Israel protests, given its high concentration of immigrants from Syria, Lebanon, Iraq, and Iran. These protests are a weekly occurrence and often involve demonstrations, calls for harm against Jews and Israelis, and the burning of Israeli flags, among other actions. Notably, on October 7 (the day of Hamas' attack on Israel), anti-Israeli elements in Malmo openly celebrated the tragic events that occurred in Israel," the statement began

"Furthermore, alongside the protests in Malmo, there has been a recent surge in calls from global jihadist groups and radical Islamists to carry out attacks against Western targets. This includes specific threats against Israelis and Jews worldwide, with a particular focus on events garnering significant media attention. In light of this, it's worth mentioning that just recently (on March 19), two ISIS activists were apprehended for plotting an attack on the Swedish parliament."

"These developments raise concerns that terrorist organizations may exploit the ongoing protests and anti-Israel sentiment to target Israelis attending the Eurovision event. While Swedish authorities have stepped up security measures in Malmo, it's important to note that, unlike the Israeli delegation, individual Israeli visitors do not receive special security arrangements."

NISA raises threat level from 2 to 3

Consequently, NISA has upgraded its travel advisory for Malmo (while maintaining the overall threat level for Sweden) from level 2 (random threat) to level 3 (moderate threat). They advise Israelis considering travel to the city to weigh the necessity of their trip carefully. The travel advisory will remain heightened throughout the Eurovision events and will be subject to ongoing assessment. EDEN GOLAN performs in the final of the ‘The Next Star for Eurovision,’ in February. ‘One thing is for sure; my kids will be up until 1 a.m. to watch, even if hopes for a top ranking are not high,’ says the writer. (credit: KOKO/FLASH90)

Additionally, visitors to the city are urged to download the Home Front Command application, which will enable them to receive timely updates from NISA in the event of any incidents.