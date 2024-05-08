Elbit Systems awarded $53 Million contract for unmanned mortar system

On Wednesday, Elbit Systems Ltd. announced that it had signed a contract worth approximately $53 million to supply the Crossbow Unmanned Turreted 120mm Soft Recoil Mortar Systems for the installation of a Pandur 6x6 APC wheeled armored vehicle for an unnamed European customer. The system will be installed over a six-year period.

Elbit Systems is an Israeli defense technology company that specializes in developing new technologies for the defense industry, including surveillance systems, drones, and munitions.

This marks the first contract signed for the Crossbow system since it was unveiled at a military exhibition in London in 2023. The Crossbow protects the mortar operator's crew and can shoot the first round in less than 30 seconds. According to Elbit, the Crossbow has a "maximum rate of ten rounds per minute with a sustained rate of fire of six rounds per minute."

Elbit is innovating military technology

They continued by saying that the system can fire a variety of NATO 120mm ammunition, including the Iron Sting guided mortar munition, providing an effective range of up to 10 kilometers.

Elbit Systems' Crossbow Next Generation Turreted Mortar System. (Video credit: Elbit Systems)

Yehuda Vered, General Manager of Elbit Systems Land: "We are proud to receive the first order from a leading international customer for our state-of-the-art Crossbow Unmanned Turreted Mortar System. With its precise guided round, the turreted mortar reaffirms our commitment to developing and providing innovative and advanced land systems as solutions to the evolving needs of the modern battlefield."