Elbit Systems Ltd. announced on Wednesday the signing of a new contract deal for the supply of tank ammunition to an unnamed European country according to a statement released by the company.

The contract is for roughly $115 million of equipment, primarily 120 mm tank shells designed by the Israeli defense company.

The deal will be fulfilled over the span of 3 years and has the possibility for additional contracts after this one ends.

The country is a NATO member according to the press release.

“The contract provides a strong vote of confidence in our portfolio of advanced munitions," Yehudah Vered, General manager of Elbit Systems Ltd. said in the statement. A Ukrainian serviceman of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade 'Edelveis' of the Armed Forces of Ukraine holds an artillery shell, Ukraine Septtember 26, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK)

A military-industrial superpower

Elbit Systems is a technology company based in Israel that specializes in developing new technologies for the defense industry, including surveillance systems, drones, and munitions.

The Jerusalem Post reported on September 21 on a similar deal to supply an also unnamed European country with the Israeli-developed SkyStriker loitering munitions drones.

The earlier deal was worth $95 million and will see the company transfer ‘several hundred’ of the drones over a two-year period.

“We are pleased to deliver an innovative and effective solution to our customers that combines Elbit Systems air and ground solutions. As a covert and agile platform, the SkyStriker loitering munition delivers high-performance precision and reliability, providing a mission-critical advantage to warfighters on the modern battlefield.” Yoram Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems Aerospace said of the SkyStriker deal.