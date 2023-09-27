Israel's Elbit Systems to provide tank ammunition to unnamed NATO country

Elbit Systems specializes in developing new technologies for the defense industry, including surveillance systems, drones, and munitions.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Spanish army tank Leopard 2 of NATO enhanced Forward Presence battle group fires during the final phase of the Silver Arrow 2022 military drill on Adazi military training grounds, Latvia September 29, 2022. (photo credit: INTS KALNINS / REUTERS)
(photo credit: INTS KALNINS / REUTERS)

Elbit Systems Ltd. announced on Wednesday the signing of a new contract deal for the supply of tank ammunition to an unnamed European country according to a statement released by the company.

The contract is for roughly $115 million of equipment, primarily 120 mm tank shells designed by the Israeli defense company.

The deal will be fulfilled over the span of 3 years and has the possibility for additional contracts after this one ends.

The country is a NATO member according to the press release.

“The contract provides a strong vote of confidence in our portfolio of advanced munitions," Yehudah Vered, General manager of Elbit Systems Ltd. said in the statement.

A Ukrainian serviceman of the 10th separate mountain assault brigade 'Edelveis' of the Armed Forces of Ukraine holds an artillery shell, Ukraine Septtember 26, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/OLEKSANDR RATUSHNIAK)
A military-industrial superpower

Elbit Systems is a technology company based in Israel that specializes in developing new technologies for the defense industry, including surveillance systems, drones, and munitions.

The Jerusalem Post reported on September 21 on a similar deal to supply an also unnamed European country with the Israeli-developed SkyStriker loitering munitions drones.

The earlier deal was worth $95 million and will see the company transfer ‘several hundred’ of the drones over a two-year period. 

“We are pleased to deliver an innovative and effective solution to our customers that combines Elbit Systems air and ground solutions. As a covert and agile platform, the SkyStriker loitering munition delivers high-performance precision and reliability, providing a mission-critical advantage to warfighters on the modern battlefield.” Yoram Shmuely, General Manager of Elbit Systems Aerospace said of the SkyStriker deal.



