Israel's Elbit to unveil Crossbow automatic turret at DSEI

Israeli defense industry firm Elbit Systems will debut its Crossbow Next Generation Turreted Mortar System at the DSEI defense technology conference in London, the company announced Tuesday.

The Crossbow is an automatic mortar system developed under an IDF contract, which can fire 10 rounds per minute and is compatible with NATO ammunition requirements.

It is also a versatile weapon, being able to be integrated into both wheeled platforms, vehicles, and stationary platforms.

As an unmanned turret, the Crossbow comes equipped with a computerized fire control system and a land navigation system. Boasting a short sensor-to-shooter circle, it can fire a wide range of ammunition, including Iron Sting guided mortar rounds, with a range of up to 10 kilometers.

"The Crossbow is the latest and an important addition to our portfolio of automated turret systems. It is the only automated turret on the market and offers high-performance and precision firepower." Yehuda "Udi" Vered

"The Crossbow is the latest and an important addition to our portfolio of automated turret systems. It is the only automated turret on the market and offers high-performance and precision firepower," Elbit Systems Land general manager Yehuda "Udi" Vered said in a statement. "We are proud to provide our customers with the most advanced platforms on the market."

Elbit Systems' Find-and-Strike (FAST) Capsule. (Video credit: Elbit Systems)

What else is Elbit showing off at DSEI?

The Crossbow isn't the only thing Elbit will display in London. Earlier, the Israeli defense firm unveiled its latest development in the world of unmanned aerial systems: The Find-and-Strike (FAST) Capsule, combining the Skylark III and SkyStriker Loitering Munition (LM).

Elbit stated that the Skylark III is a “leading Small-Tactical Intelligence unmanned aerial system, equipped with the most advanced intelligence gathering sensors and with extensive endurance of up to 18 hours.”

The defense technology company explained that it is designed to support missions for intelligence surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance in environments despite GPS being jammed. Further, the Skylark III is capable of integrating a range of payloads including high-resolution Electro-Optical gimbaled payload, SIGINT (signal intelligence) sensors, laser designators, and other items.

Elbit Systems’ SkyStriker LM is a “fully autonomous loitering munition that can locate, acquire and engage operator designated targets with a flexible warhead of up to 10 kg, enabling high-precision performance.”

Yonah Jeremy Bob contributed to this report.