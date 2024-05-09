A break down of Israel's population on the country's 76th Independence Day

With Israel's Independence Day coming up next Tuesday, the Central Bureau of Statistics has released new data regarding the country's population in 2024, comparing the growth of the country to the population 76 years ago, at the state's founding.

Israel's population currently stands at nine million people. When broken down into sectors, there are 7.247 million Jews, who make up 73.2% of the population, while the Arab population stands at 2.089 million, making up 21.1% of the population.

The study showed that 564,000 people do not fall into either sector, making up 5.7% of the population.

Growth since 1948

These numbers show Israel's population has grown by 189,000 people (1.9%) since last year's Independence Day. Over the course of the year, 196,000 babies were born, 37,00 people made Aliyah, and 60,000 people passed away.

Furthermore, the Central Bureau of Statistics compared these numbers to the population of Israel 76 years ago, when the country declared its independence. At the time, Israel's population stood at 806,000 people, showing that the country's population has increased by 12 times in size. Israel's population on Israel's 76th Independence Day 2024. (credit: CENTRAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS)

Israel's population is considered to be young, with 28% of it consisting of children between the ages of 0 and 14, while only 12% of the population is made up of adults aged 65 and over.

From looking at the rate of the country's growth through these numbers, it is expected that by next year, in 2025, Israel's population will hit the mark of ten million.

By Israel's 100th Independence Day in 2048, it is expected that Israel's population will reach 15 million.