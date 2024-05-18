Nick Fuentes streams 'gay porn', claims it was an Israeli hack

Famed white supremacist Nick Fuentes, who Elon Musk recently allowed to return to X, streamed LGBT pornography on his personal account but later claimed that “IDF Unit 8200” hacked his cozy channel.

In response to footage of the incident posted on X, Fuentes wrote, “This is getting desperate.

“My proprietary livestreaming site was hacked after my stream went offline by someone claiming to be IDF Unit 8200.

“The hacker took credit by [watermarking] the porn and leaving messages on the back end of the site.

"Easily disprovable nonsense," he added.

In a statement, Fuentes claimed that the hackers had targeted other streamers in similar attacks.

Fuentes acknowledged that the hack was likely not by the IDF but was connected to a Telegram account called “Am Israel Chai.”

IDF Unit 8200 is an intelligence unit that engages in cyber warfare. However, the unit has not taken responsibility for the broadcasting of the pornography on Fuentes's stream.

Reactions to the stream

The stream, whether an accident or hack, has been the source of discussion over social media.

Former congressman George Santos, who was the center of his own controversy after it was discovered he had made a number of falsehoods about being Jewish and his professional background, posted on X "Nick Fuentes streamed gay porn last night on his show. Now the GAYPERS are claiming it was a mossad hack! For the love of god! GAYPERS JUST ACCEPT YOUR ZADDY FUENTS IS A HOMO!"

After Fuentes fans began harassing Santos on X, Santos posted "I’m supposed to shut up and accept that the “face” of the “far right” in America is an Evil Gay Mexican Twink? Give me a break! "

Who is Nick Fuentes?

Fuentes is a white supremacist and Holocaust denier who has garnered a large online following despite being booted from multiple mainstream social media platforms.

He has made a number of antisemitic claims in the past, including the accusation that Jews converse with demons and engage in witchcraft.

Speaking at a July rally for America First, an organization he founded, Fuentes called for a holy war against Jews.

"We're in a holy war, and I will tell you this. Because we're willing to die in the holy war, we will make them die in the holy war. And they will go down," he said at the rally.

"We have God on our side," he continued. "They will go down with their Satanic master. They have no future in America. The enemies of Christ have no future in this world."