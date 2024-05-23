Yesh Atid MK: Haredi IDF service can only expand once haredim are out of government

Haredi MKs have acknowledged behind closed doors that a significant increase in haredi enlistment into the IDF can only happen if the haredi parties remain out of government for a sustained period of time, Yesh Atid MK Moshe Tur-Paz said in an interview with the Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.

The interview was held ahead of an important High Court of Justice hearing on June 2, which will determine whether to turn from temporary to permanent a ruling that the IDF is required to begin recruiting all haredi men of military age after the legal basis to exempt them expired on July 1 last year.

According to Tur-Paz – a former yeshiva student, high school educator, IDF reserve battalion commander, and Yesh Atid's leading liaison to Israel's haredi parties – haredi MKs admitted in conversations with him that between one-third to a half of military-age haredi men do not actually study in yeshivot (Torah study academies), and thus if they are drafted to the IDF the world of Torah study will not be harmed.

Why are the haredim unwilling to draft?

Rather, the haredi MKs' chief concern is of secularization – that young haredi men will not be able to maintain their lifestyle during IDF service, Tur-Paz said.

According to Tur-Paz, most haredim believe that Torah study safeguards Israel to the same degree as military service, and are unwilling to join the IDF. Haredi constituents will not accept a move by their representatives in the Knesset to push for IDF service, and the haredi MKs themselves acknowledged that in order for real change to happen, it must be when they are outside of government. A group of ultra-Orthodox Jews blocked traffic and the light rail in Jerusalem demonstrating against a Haredi draft into the IDF. February 26, 2024. (credit: SOL SUSSMAN)

This proved to be true in the past, Tur-Paz pointed out. The two most recent governments that did not include the haredi parties were the ones who took significant steps on the issue:

The Lapid-Bennett government in 2022 succeeded in passing the first reading of a new bill that would incentivize haredim both to join the IDF and the workforce; and the Netanyahu-Lapid-Bennett government in 2014 passed a bill that included criminal sanctions for haredi draft-dodgers, which soon led to an increase in haredi draftees.

However, with the return of the haredi parties to the government in 2015, the bill was amended and the number of haredi draftees dropped.

Who are the haredi parties?

The haredi parties are diverse and include a number of major groups and dozens of smaller groups. There are only two parties in the Knesset – the Sephardic haredi Shas party, and the Ashkenazic haredi United Torah Judaism party (UTJ).

UTJ itself includes two factions – the Lithuanian Degel Hatorah, led by MK Moshe Gafni, and the Hassidic Agudat Yisrael, led by Construction Minister Yizhak Goldknopf.

Further, within Agudat Yisrael itself, each Knesset member represents a different Hassidic community. Goldknopf comes from Hassidut Gur; Jerusalem Affairs and Jewish Tradition Minister Meir Porush represents a coalition of smaller Hassidic groups called Shlomei Emunim; Deputy Culture and Sports Minister MK Yaakov Tessler represents Hassidut Vishnitz; etc.

According to Tur-Paz, each faction within the haredi world has a different attitude towards the question of the IDF draft.

The haredi MKs mentioned above, who acknowledged that one third to a half of haredi men do not study in yeshivot, belonged to the Lithuanian Degel Hatorah faction, whose representatives have largely kept a public silence about the haredi conscription issue.

Shas is considered in general to be a more moderate party than UTJ. Some of its members served in the IDF themselves. However, according to Tur-Paz, Shas is more concerned than Degel Hatorah over the conscription bill.

The reason is that more of Shas' constituents are part of the workforce and less are registered as yeshiva students. Therefore, in a case of a conscription bill that includes a requisite minimum of thousands of haredi draftees, a disproportionate amount will come from Shas, Tur-Paz explained.

The Hassidic groups were the most ideologically bent against any IDF service and likely would put up the most resistance, Tur-Paz said.

The impact of the war on haredi draft

Tur-Paz said that since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, the haredi street has been more accepting of IDF soldiers in general but, unfortunately, has not indicated a willingness to join IDF service.

Economic and criminal sanctions against draft-dodgers have worked in the past, and Tur-Paz argued that a combination of political, legislative, and economic pressure will be required to create real change.

Tur-Paz said that he was optimistic since, unlike in the past, today there simply is "no other choice" – the IDF needs to swell its ranks with thousands of combat soldiers, and the only available Jewish manpower pool was that of haredi men.

Tur-Paz in 2014 and 2016 was involved in forming two haredi combat units, in the Givati and Paratrooper brigades.

According to Tur-Paz, there are currently four haredi yeshivot, which include approximately 500 students, that incorporate IDF service in the "hesder" model that was developed by religious-Zionists, and in which Tur-Paz himself began his military service.

The model enables religious soldiers to serve in a socially homogenous unit that takes their lifestyle into account. Tur-Paz gave as an example the fact that a rabbi from his yeshiva would come once a month to his unit.

According to Tur-Paz, instead of making up new arrangements, the model simply needed to be expanded in order to incorporate the thousands more soldiers that the IDF required.

He acknowledged that Haredi units would require some additional adaptations in order to accommodate the haredi lifestyle but said that the existing haredi units have proven that they were possible.