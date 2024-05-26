KKL-JNF unveils new program to protect migratory birds

The Jewish National Fund unveiled last week a new program titled the National Program for the Protection of Wild Birds which aims to preserve certain bird species.

In the last 30 years, the migratory bird population in Israel has dropped by more than 10%, according to KKL-JNF, due in part to climate change and the bird flu epidemic.

As part of the program, the organization launched the Wings Network project which provides the birds with areas in which they can pause on their migratory journey, the organization noted. One such site is the Hula Valley acclimatization center.

The launch of the KKL-JNF's new program follows the Spring migratory season in which thousands of migratory birds flock to Israel's north and halt primarily at the Hula Valley on their way to northern localities. Migratory birds take flight. May, 2024. (credit: Inbar Shlomit Rubin, KKL-JNF)

'Birds' well-being intricately linked to our quality of life'

Chief KKL-JNF birdwatcher, Yaron Cherka said, "We're witnessing a dramatic decrease in bird numbers, posing a threat to our environment and our own survival."

He further stated that "The well-being of birds is intricately linked to our quality of life," adding that "By prioritizing avian biodiversity preservation, we safeguard not only our ecosystems but also the future of humanity."