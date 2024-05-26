Air pollution during pregnancy linked to low birth weights, according to an Israeli meta-analysis

A link between air pollution to which pregnant women are exposed and low birth weight in their infants has been discovered in a meta-analysis led by epidemiologists at the Hebrew University-Hadassah Braun School of Public Health and Community Medicine of 84 global studies encompassing 42 million births.

The recent study revealed a significant link between PM2.5 air pollution exposure during pregnancy and low birth weight. The study emphasized the need for enhanced air pollution controls to protect vulnerable groups, especially pregnant women, and children.

It uncovered a troubling link between exposure to PM 2.5 (parts per million) air pollution during pregnancy and the risk of low birth weight in newborns. This study highlights the significant impact of air quality on prenatal development and emphasizes the urgent need for stricter air-pollution controls.

Raised pollution levels

The persuasive research was released by Dr. Wiessam Abu-Ahmad of the Braun School and Hadassah-University Medical Center and Faculty of Medicine, Braun School Prof. Hagai Levine of the Braun School, in collaboration with statistics Prof. Ronit Nierl of the Hebrew University, and others from Clalit Health Services and the University of Haifa. It came out on Lab Ba’omer, the Jewish semi-holiday during which bonfires are lit around the country, raising pollution levels.

Fortunately, however, more Israeli than before eschewed burning piles of wood on Saturday night after the Health and Environmental Quality Ministries pleaded with the public to eschew bonfires and instead carry out harmless activities like family walks in nature reserves. Children and their parents gather around a bonfire to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Lag Baomer, on May 8, 2023, in Tel Aviv. (credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

The study was published in the journal Science of The Total Environment under the title “Meta-analysis of fine particulate matter exposure during pregnancy and birth weight: Exploring sources of heterogeneity.”

The findings draw attention to the major health risks connected to with the fine particulate matter commonly emitted from transportation and industry.

Abu-Ahmed noted that “our analysis uncovers stark regional variations in the impacts of air pollution on fetal development. This underscores the need for a localized approach in monitoring and reducing air pollution. Particularly worrisome are the strong correlations found in European studies, likely influenced by specific environmental and climatic conditions.”

The research indicates a positive relation between high levels of PM 2.5 particles during pregnancy and an increased likelihood of babies being born at low birth weights. Low birth weight is a critical concern as it is linked to numerous health complications later in life, including heart disease, diabetes, and developmental problems.

The researchers stress the urgency of establishing an updated national database to monitor the effects of air pollution effectively in Israel. Th discrepancies among global studies highlight the complexities of risks to environmental health and the critical need for targeted research and policies, Levine added.

This study forms part of a broader research initiative focusing on environmental exposures and fetal growth and was funded by the two ministries. The insights from this study are pivotal in reinforcing the battle against air pollution and safeguarding public health, particularly for infants and pregnant women, the authors wrote.

Despite the cultural significance of bonfire events in Israeli tradition of Lag B'omer, the study’s implications point to the necessity of reevaluating public health policies to prioritize the well-being of the most vulnerable populations, particularly pregnant women, and children.

Levine further stressed the societal responsibility to adapt healthier and more environmentally friendly practices. “It is imperative that both personal and governmental actions are intensified to address this health hazard. Effective measures, including stricter regulations to reduce emission sources, applying ‘polluter-pays’ principle and political commitment are essential to safeguard public health of the current and future generations.”

According to the information coming from the monitoring stations of the Environmental Protection Ministry’s national air monitoring system, a decrease in air pollution was recorded in many areas of the country in the year 2024 compared to the air pollution in the previous years. This, following an order issued by the fire commissioner on the establishment of bonfires in specified and limited places.

“The result was evident on Sunday morning in more than 200 monitoring stations, and there was a significant reduction in the pungent smell known even in the days after the bonfires,” the ministry said.

The increases in concentrations began in the evening, and reached a peak between 10:00 p.m. and 4:00 a.m. Aair pollution was high on Saturday night and at a peak point up to 4.4 times compared to 14.1 at the peak last year.