From the ashes of October 7, Nirlat and NANOSONO create paint that prevents disease

Nanosono, in partnership with Nirlat, has unveiled AQUANIR ACTIVE SHIELD, an advanced acrylic paint that can eliminate up to 99.99% of bacteria, viruses, and molds within hours.

This innovative paint is currently being utilized at Hillel Yaffe Medical Center, where it has been applied in several departments, with plans for a comprehensive facility-wide application in the coming months.

Despite significant damage to its factory in Kibbutz Nir Oz during the October 7 attack, Nirlat continues to advance its product development efforts. Partnering with Nanosono, a nanotechnology company, Nirlat has introduced AQUANIR ACTIVE SHIELD.

This water-based paint provides continuous antimicrobial protection without the need for frequent renewal, unlike traditional antibacterial paints that degrade over time and require reapplication every one to two years.

AQUANIR ACTIVE SHIELD features Nanosono's QUACTIV™ technology, which integrates non-degradable active destruction mechanisms directly into the paint. This ensures that the paint maintains its ability to destroy harmful microbes for as long as it remains on the wall. This technology has previously been successfully incorporated into fabrics, plastics, polymers, and cosmetic products.

This paint addresses a critical need in environments where sterilization is essential, including medical centers, clinics, food factories, nursing homes, hotels, schools, and kindergartens. Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are a significant concern, with thousands of patients in Israel affected annually by infections acquired in hospitals.

These infections often involve antibiotic-resistant bacteria, leading to extended hospital stays, prolonged disability, and increased healthcare costs.

Executives commend the accomplishment

"We congratulate Nirlat on the successful development of this antimicrobial paint featuring Nanosono’s technology. We are proud to be their technological partner in combating infections and diseases," said Ori Bar Chaim, CEO of Nanosono.

"This product will revolutionize the battle against bacteria and viruses within medical settings," stated Omri Lotan, CEO of Nirlat, reinforcing the company's position in the paint industry.

Chief engineer Ronen Edri of Hillel Yaffe Medical Center remarked, "Our medical center prioritizes efforts to minimize and prevent infections across departments. The engineering department specifically focuses on integrating new technologies to address infection reduction. Following a successful pilot program, the hospital has begun implementing this technology as part of ongoing projects throughout the medical center."