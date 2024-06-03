WIZO’s annual gender wage gap report shows fair salary gender equality in workforce

Gender wage gaps at The Women's International Zionist Organization (WIZO) were balanced in 2023, the organization announced in a press release on Sunday.

According to the press release, WIZO’s annual wage gap report for 2023, revealed a balanced wage structure. The report followed an extensive analysis of gender wage gaps, which highlighted the organization’s commitment to equal pay and gender equality.

WIZO employed approximately 8,322 individuals, with women making up around 84% of the workforce. The high percentage was due to WIZO's focus on promoting women's rights and gender equality in Israel, the press release stated.

Notably, women also represent 66% of the organization's senior management. The organization first identified 23 employee groups suitable for statistical analysis due to being both large enough and gender-balanced. The results analysis revealed minimal wage differences and suggested a balanced wage structure without any significant gender bias.

Empowering women

WIZO has advocated for women's advancement in Israeli society for 104 years and played a pivotal role in initiating the sixth amendment to the Equal Pay for Men and Women Law.

Passed in August 2020, this amendment required large employers with over 518 employees to publish an annual report that detailed the average wage differences between men and women.

WIZO's 2023 annual wage gap report further highlighted the organization's dedication to gender equality and fair pay, the organization said in its press release. The findings reflected a balanced wage structure and followed WIZO's objective to promote women's rights and opportunities in the workforce.