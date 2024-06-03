Current antisemitism surge reminiscent of 1930s Germany, says Jerusalem mayor

The current antisemitism surge is reminiscent of what was happening in Germany in the 1930s, Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said, speaking at the gala evening ahead of the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference on Sunday.

The event was organized with Bank Leumi and in cooperation with Israel’s Defense and Security Forum.

“Dear friends, what can I possibly say? Israel is still under the shadow of a terrible war,” Lion said. “One hundred and twenty five of our brothers and sisters are being held hostage, by a brutal enemy. We all call for their immediate release, we all pray for their immediate release. And the whole world must do everything it can, to bring them home, now.”

The mayor highlighted that the Jewish people is facing some of the most difficult challenges they have faced as a people for many years.

“In Israel, we are fighting a difficult war against an evil enemy,” he said. “On our borders sit terror armies, shooting missiles on our heads. Courts and parliaments worldwide try to stop us from defending our people.”

“Far from home, we see the terrible scenes you have experienced, on campus, on the streets, with attacks on Jews, like we have not seen since nineteen thirties German,” Lion said. “Have no doubt – the Jewish people are under attack.”

However, the mayor also highlighted the incredible resilience shown by Israel and the Jews all over the world.

“In Jerusalem, our eternal capital, we are ready to face these challenges,” he noted. “We are continuing to build, across the city, for the benefit of all the communities, Jews, Muslims, Christians and more.”

Lior also highlighted how the city is currently sheltering some 35,000 people displaced by the war.

“We are helping to care for the 35,000 of our people, from the north and south, who have come to Jerusalem to find shelter from the rockets and attacks,” he said. “We are providing them schools, welfare, and more.”

Lion also remembered the plight of the hostages in front of some 70 family members of hostages who attended the event.

“In Gaza, 125 of our brothers and sisters, men, women, children and babies, are being held captive by the worst terrorists,” he said. “We all pray to have them home with their families.”

The article was written in cooperation with the office of the mayor of Jerusalem.