Jerusalem Day flag parade to march through Muslim Quarter in shadow of war

The annual Jerusalem Day flag parade, set for Wednesday afternoon, will proceed along its traditional route, mirroring the path of previous years, from central Jerusalem to the Western Wall via the historic avenues of the Old City.

"Many officers will be deployed before and during the flag parade. The police will work to secure the crowd and regulate pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area, especially near the Old City," Israel Police said in a statement.

"The purpose of the police activity is to maintain the routine life as much as possible and to allow the parade participants, as well as other pedestrians and worshippers of all religions, to reach their destinations safely and securely. The police will work to prevent any friction or violence of any kind. Crowd control entering the Old City will be carried out according to the maximum allowed capacity at the Western Wall Plaza.

"The police urge flag parade participants and the public to follow police instructions, avoid physical or verbal violence, and allow the event to proceed safely while strictly adhering to order and law. Any disruptions or acts of violence will be dealt with firmly by the police."

Scuffles in last year's Jerusalem Day flag parade

Last year, approximately 50,000 Israelis gathered for the Jerusalem Day flag march, with police working throughout the day to break up scuffles that broke out between Jews, Arabs, and police, particularly in the Muslim Quarter of the Old City. This year, under the shadow of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, tensions are even higher. A FLAG march takes place through the Old City on Jerusalem Day, in May. Israel will become a bi-national state and its Jewish expressions, including the national flag, will lose their status and their meaning, the writer warns. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

A police force comprising over 3,000 officers from the Jerusalem District, Border Police, additional reinforcements, and volunteers will be deployed citywide.

Events aside from the flag parade include the Memorial Ceremony for Ethiopian Jewish Immigrants, the State Ceremony at Ammunition Hill, both on Wednesday, and the Shmuel HaNavi Pilgrimage, where marchers proceed to the tomb of Samuel the Prophet north of the city, passing through several Arab neighborhoods.

"The Israel Police's preparation will focus on the routes leading to the Navi Samuel compound, with increased police activity in the area for security, public order maintenance, and traffic direction to ease the arrival of the public and prevent traffic congestion at the site entrance," the police stated.