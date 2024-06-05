Thousands of Israeli police deploy in Jerusalem ahead of flag march

Thousands of Israeli police deployed in the streets of Jerusalem on Wednesday ahead of the annual flag march that marks which has in the past led to clashes between marchers and Palestinians.

The march this year takes place as the Gaza war approaches the start of its ninth month, adding to concerns of wider violence.

Tens of thousands of marchers carrying blue and white Israeli flags are expected to parade through the narrow streets of the Old City, where many Palestinian shopkeepers shutter their businesses for fear of racist violence.

Some 3,000 police officers on duty

A police spokesperson said more than 3,000 police would be on duty to "maintain the routine of life as much as possible."

"Israelis proceeding through Israel with Israeli flags is not incendiary; it's just a national holiday that's going to be taking place," he said.

This year, there was increased attention on the possibility of tensions flaring and a reaction from Hamas, which issued a statement calling for "general mobilization and confrontation" in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Violence during the march in 2021 helped contribute to the start of a 10-day war between Israel and Hamas.