Steven Fuld advocates for Israel’s beacon of hope and innovation: the Technion

At the Jerusalem Post 2024 Annual Conference, Steven Fuld, a member of the Board of Directors for the American Technion Society (ATS), spoke about the Technion - Israel Institute of Technology as Israel’s "beacon of innovation nestled in the hills of Haifa."

Fuld noted the ATS's substantial financial contributions to support advanced science and technology research and education. He further emphasized that the ATS mission extends beyond funding and serves a role in promoting a truthful narrative: "It's about telling the true story of the Technion and by extension, the true story of Israel."

WHAT IF - Desert? (Credit: ATS)

What If - Minds? (Credit: ATS) Fuld mentioned the Technion’s century-long role at the forefront of Israeli innovation and high-tech. Its campus is a "vibrant hub of multidisciplinary study," home to over 12,000 undergraduate and 3,000 graduate students. He cited the Technion's Faculty of Aerospace Engineering, a key player in the country's $12.5 billion aerospace industry, as well as the Technion's integration of engineering and medical disciplines, which produced groundbreaking technologies and three Nobel laureates.

He stressed the Technion's remarkable role in promoting diversity with meritocracy. Nearly half of its students are women, 20% are Israeli Arabs, and over 1,000 international students from 30 countries enrich the campus. "The diversity is not just a statistic; it's a driving force," Fuld remarked.

What if - Seaweed? (Credit: ATS)

WHAT IF - Nose? (Credit: ATS) Concluding his speech, Fuld urged support for this "beacon of hope and innovation." He passionately asked, "What if we can change the world? We can – because of the Technion!" He called on the audience to join in supporting the Technion for the future of Israel and its next generation.

