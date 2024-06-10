IDF continues to prepare for conflict on northern fronts amid escalating tensions

The IDF continued its effort to prepare its soldiers to defend the country, with two units about to complete their training.

The IDF stated both brigades participated in Gaza fighting. A senior IDF official said, “The soldiers and units arrive with high combat readiness and capability due to their experience gained in Gaza combat.”

According to a military source, the artillery corps of Brigade 36 completed its preparation for war in Lebanon. “We are essentially part of Artillery Brigade 282, expected to support Brigade 36 if there's a flare-up in the northern sector. We are tasked with providing fire support, whether it's aerial, or artillery, to ensure the operation runs smoothly for our forces,” said the Battalion Commander of the artillery center.

In Brigade 36, they claimed the capability to escalate combat intensity and fire on Hezbollah targets. Major B spoke about the intensification of attacks saying, “There are operational considerations regarding timing and targets. We're significantly impacting their side in combat, hitting either individuals or significant terrorist infrastructure. They're trying to maintain a façade of inflicting harm without revealing their cards all at once.”

The Northern Command stated, “Gaza remains the main area of focus for the IDF. As attacks continue, a political decision will determine whether to expand operations in the north, potentially increasing the scope and intensity of our strikes accordingly.

IDF's Lebanon strategy

IDF soldiers operating in the Gaza Strip, June 9, 2024 (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“We're still in intense combat but within the framework of what the political escalation allows. The same exercise we conducted last month aimed to practice promotion within the ranks.”

Regarding the extent of the IDF's firepower capabilities for Lebanon, Major General B states: "I can't provide numbers, but the plans are robust." Meanwhile, fighting continues along the northern border. Over the weekend, the IDF targeted and killed three Hezbollah militants in a vehicle and a hut.

In response, Hezbollah fired toward northern communities, including Avivim, Yaron, and Metula. No injuries were reported, but some buildings were damaged. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant conducted a situation assessment on Sunday at the northern border. He received updates on recent events and efforts to thwart Hezbollah's tunnel attacks.

Gallant emphasized the importance of continuing to eliminate Hezbollah terrorists and commanders, urging commanders to maintain offensive initiatives against Lebanon's terror targets. The situation assessment also involved participation from Brigadier General Shagiv Dehan of the Northern Command's Combat Intelligence Collection Unit, Colonel Amitt Fischer, commander of the 146th Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Uri Dabah, commander of the 300th Division, and the battalion commanders within the division.