Israeli military announces new IDF commanders

The military announced on Monday the names of new IDF commanders.

Who are the new commanders?

Col. ‘R.’ will be appointed to head the Combat Methods and Innovation Brigade and will be elevated to the rank of Brig.-Gen.

Col. ‘L.’ will be appointed as chief of the Computer Service Directorate and will be raised to the rank of Brig.-Gen.

Col. ‘A.’ will become chief of training of the Intelligence Division. IDF troops operate in the Gaza Strip. June 13, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Col. Dan Raisman is set to head the Research and Development Department in the Directorate of Defence Research & Development (Maf’at).

Col. Uzi Barzani is expected to head the Information Technology department in Maf’at.

Col. Mia Weitzman is set to head the Command and Staff Course "Afek" in the IDF Command and Staff College.

Lt.-Col. Nir Duft will be appointed as head instructor of the National Security College and will be elevated to the rank of Colonel.

Lt.-Col. Nir Holtz will be elevated to the rank of Col. and head the Freedom of Action Division in the Strategic Affairs Department.

Lt.-Col. Meital Rachel Cohen Samat will head the Soldier Commemoration Unit and will be elevated to the rank of Colonel.

Lt.-Col. Inbar Sitbon will head the Hostages, Missing Persons, and Wounded Soldier Division and will be raised to the rank of Colonel.

Lt.-Col. Roi Yehezkel will head the Staff of the IDF Spokesperson's Unit and will be elevated to the rank of Colonel.