Hochstein to mediate Lebanon tensions, Israeli cabinet to act against PA

Prominent Iranian political prisoner Fatemeh Sepehri, who in the past has criticized the Islamic Republic, has been sentenced to an additional 18 and a half years in prison after condemning the Hamas October 7 attacks and supporting Israel, a Thursday report from Iran International said.

According to the report, Sepehri has been suffering from a heart ailment and ill health during her time in prison as an Iranian dissident.

Regardless of her condition and imprisonment, Sepehri decided to issue a statement supporting Israel following October 7, which the Islamic regime in Iran viewed as a clear act of defiance.