Hochstein to mediate Lebanon tensions, Israeli cabinet to act against PA
Iran cracks down on October 7 critic • IDF intercepts suspicious aerial target near Acre from Lebanese territory
Israeli cabinet to act against PA, unilateral Palestinian statehood
The PMO’s announcement comes as the Biden administration has pushed for a Saudi normalization deal that would include a pathway for Palestinian statehood.
The Security Cabinet is set to vote at its next meeting on a series of measures against the Palestinian Authority and countries that unilaterally recognize Palestinian statehood, according to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office.
“The Prime Minister instructed that all of the proposals be submitted to a vote at the next Security Cabinet meeting,” the PMO stated.
It spoke out after the Security Cabinet met late Sunday night to discuss the measures, which would include “steps to strengthen settlement in Judea and Samaria.”
Iranian woman faces 18 years in prison for condemning Oct. 7 attacks - report
Sepehri decided to issue a statement supporting Israel following October 7, which the Islamic regime in Iran viewed as a clear act of defiance.
Prominent Iranian political prisoner Fatemeh Sepehri, who in the past has criticized the Islamic Republic, has been sentenced to an additional 18 and a half years in prison after condemning the Hamas October 7 attacks and supporting Israel, a Thursday report from Iran International said.
According to the report, Sepehri has been suffering from a heart ailment and ill health during her time in prison as an Iranian dissident.
Regardless of her condition and imprisonment, Sepehri decided to issue a statement supporting Israel following October 7, which the Islamic regime in Iran viewed as a clear act of defiance.Go to the full article >>
Biden adviser will be in Israel on Monday in bid to prevent escalation between Israel, Lebanon
Last week, Hezbollah launched the largest barrage of rockets and drones towards Israel since the beginning of the war in October.
A senior Biden adviser will travel to Israel on Monday for meetings to avoid further escalation between Israel and Lebanon, a White House official said.
Amos Hochstein will advance efforts to avoid further escalation along the "Blue Line" between Israel and Lebanon, said the official, who did not wish to be identified.
Amos Hochstein visited Israel in November, also in an effort to contain the cross-border violence with Hezbollah and to contain the conflict with the Houthis in Yemen, who have continued attacking commercial ships along the shipping route in the Red Sea.Go to the full article >>
IDF intercepts suspicious aerial target near Acre from Lebanese territory
The IDF intercepted a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanese territory into the maritime area near the city of Acre in the early hours of Monday morning, the IDF announced.
No alerts were activated and there are no casualties.Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says