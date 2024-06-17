Five residents of northern Tel Aviv, all above the age of 60, were hospitalized in the past two weeks at the Sourasky Medical Center in Tel Aviv after contracting West Nile Virus.

Three of them are in serious condition and are hospitalized in intensive care.

Dr. Yevgeni Katzman, an expert in internal medicine and infectious diseases at Ichilov Hospital, said that all the patients are from the Ramat Hachayal and Shikoun Dan Tzalah areas. They are all [typically] healthy, active individuals in their seventies. This is an outbreak, so it's important to warn the public. In all my years as a doctor, I have never seen so many patients hospitalized simultaneously due to this disease.”

Dr. Katzman added, "In young people who get infected, the disease is mild and accompanied by slight abdominal pain, diarrhea, or fever. However, for the elderly, it poses a real danger, as the virus can cause more significant damage, potentially leading to confusion, neurological symptoms, and cognitive impairment." Ichilov hospital and Sourasky Medical Centre in Tel Aviv. (credit: WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/GELLERJ)

What causes West Nile Virus?

West Nile Virus is caused by a virus that resides in nature among birds. The disease cycle begins when mosquitoes bite birds and transmit the virus to them, which subsequently continues to live in the birds' bodies. In the next stage, the mosquitoes bite again, transferring the virus to animals and humans.

According to the Health Ministry, the disease has been prevalent in Israel for many years and tends to appear in peak waves during the summer.

The first documented outbreak of West Nile Virus in Israel occurred between 1950 and 1954, and a second outbreak was documented in 1957.

There was an increase in virus activity in the 1970s and 1980s. In 1997, the disease was diagnosed in poultry. For the first time, flocks of geese for fattening were affected, and they were found to be particularly sensitive. A year later, the disease manifested itself in a large-scale outbreak. In 2000, more than 400 cases of the disease were recorded.

From 2001 until today, dozens of cases have been diagnosed every year. Indeed, every year, several dozen cases are reported in Israel, mostly among people in their forties and up.

One of the most prevalent areas where infected mosquitoes can be found is Sharon, such as Hadera, Pardess Hanna, Binyamina, and Caesarea. However, cases of infection have been reported nationwide. The current cases were documented in North Tel Aviv.

While the disease is usually mild, it can, in some cases, cause severe illness and death. Most infections are asymptomatic.

In some cases, flu-like symptoms, including Virus, headache, weakness, joint and muscle pain, conjunctivitis, rash, and sometimes nausea and diarrhea, appear and are resolved independently.

In addition, the risk of infection is very low. Those at higher risk include people with chronic illnesses that suppress the immune system, cancer patients with weakened immune systems, infants, and the elderly.

Who can spread the virus?

The medical literature shows that the virus is transmitted in nature only by infected mosquitoes, and there is no evidence suggesting animal-to-human transmission.

Infection with the virus does not provide immunity, so even those who have been infected with West Nile Virus in the past can get infected again.

In 2015, a vaccine that proved effective in animal trials entered clinical trials.

There is no specific treatment for the disease. The only way to cope is to prevent mosquito bites using repellents, window screens, and appropriate clothing.

It is advised to visit the emergency room if experiencing prolonged Virus over a week, frequent vomiting with every attempt to drink, lack of urination for over 10 hours, rapid breathing, decreased level of consciousness, sensitivity to light, and severe headaches.