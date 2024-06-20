Over 8,000 physicians at government hospitals demand halt of water cannons to quell demonstrations

Dr. Zeev Feldman called on Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai to halt the use of the potentially harmful equipment to disperse demonstrations.

By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Police use a cannon to spray skunk water, a foul smelling substance, on protesters at a demonstration following a parliament vote on a contested bill that limits Supreme Court powers to void some government decisions, in Jerusalem July 24, 2023 (photo credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)
After the significant eye injury this week suffered at a demonstration by a physician from a police water cannon while she was treating someone, the chairman of the State Doctors’ Organization in the Israel Medical Association, Dr. Zeev Feldman called on Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai to halt the use of the potentially harmful equipment to disperse demonstrations.

He said it was not certain whether the doctor’s eye functioning would return to normal – a situation that threatens her professional career.

Dr. Feld pleads for an examination

“There must be a renewed examination of the procedures for the use of water cannons. Our job as doctors and policemen, is to maintain the public’s peace, safety, and health,” he wrote. “The use of such equipment can cause serious injury and even death. There have been reports of fatal incidents abroad, and this could easily occur in Israel.”

He noted that the Israel Ophthalmology Society and Public Health Physicians Organization have already demanded that water cannon no longer be used to quell demonstrations.

Medical personnel protest police violence, June 19 2024 against protesters (credit: YAEL GADOT)
Medical personnel protest police violence, June 19 2024 against protesters (credit: YAEL GADOT)

A copy of the letter was also forwarded to the State Ombudsman and the State Attorney. The State Doctors Organization represents over 8,000 physicians in government hospitals. 



