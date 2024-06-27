Growing list of countries warn citizens against traveling to Lebanon as war looms

Countries around the world are continuing to issue travel advisories for Lebanon due to security concerns as tensions between Hezbollah and Israel indicate a full war is drawing nearer.

The US embassy in Lebanon issued a reminder on Thursday for citizens to “strongly reconsider travel to Lebanon.”“The security environment remains complex and can change quickly,” the security alert said.

The alert also said US citizens in Lebanon should not travel to southern Lebanon, the Lebanon-Syria border area, or refugee settlements.

“Reconsider travel to Lebanon due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, unexploded land mines, and armed conflict,” a US State Department travel advisory said.

At any moment

Canada’s security warning said “avoid all travel” to Lebanon due to the “deteriorating security situation, the continued risk of terrorist attacks, and the ongoing armed conflict with Israel.”

The alerts from Canada as well as the United Kingdom also said the security situation can deteriorate further without warning.

The UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said it advises against all travel to Lebanon.

“Travel within or out of Lebanon is at your own risk,” FCDO’s alert said.

France warned its citizens in April against traveling to Lebanon – as well as Iran, Israel, and the Palestinian territories– due to Iran’s threats against its regional adversaries.