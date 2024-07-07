'Gaza war is existential': Orit Strock says IDF neglected to call up 15,000 reservists

MK Orit Strock was interviewed recently on 103FM radio to discuss the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Strock stated, "The war in Gaza is existential because if we fail and lose, and Hamas remains in power, it will show that Israel has no power against its enemies. We must remain focused on our goals for the war.

"I have repeatedly said that we are not preparing for this war properly," Strock continued. "We are realizing the goals of the war, not as quickly as we wanted, but we are making very good progress in eliminating Hamas [and] releasing the hostages. Some of them were released in a deal, some by military action. We have to make an effort in both directions to bring all the hostages home."

She also sent a jab at the IDF, saying, "There are 15,000 people living among us who served their regular military service. The IDF did not want them in the reserves because it was building on a 'small and smart army.' Some of these soldiers volunteered and are serving today in the reserves, and some are not. The IDF did not contact the reservists, even though it says it needs two additional fighting brigades." Justice Minister Yariv Levin speaks with Orit Strock, National Mission Minister during a 40 signatures debate, at the plenum hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on May 27, 2024. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

The Supreme Court's ruling regarding the haredi draft law

Strock concluded, "I believe there will be many ultra-Orthodox young men enlisted in the IDF both in combat roles and in combat support roles.

"There are all kinds of positions that save lives. We will work to introduce the ultra-Orthodox into the ranks of the IDF in a way that does not humiliate them and does not eliminate them... The army is supposed to be a place where people give their service for the benefit of the country's security."