Two soldiers killed in Gaza, thousands call for return of hostages in Tel Aviv
Iran warns Israel of war if Hezbollah is attacked • Head of Turkish intelligence speaks with Ismail Haniyeh concerning hostage deal
Iran threatens 'obliterating war' if Israel attacks Hezbollah in Lebanon
Iran warns of "obliterating war" if Israel attacks Hezbollah in Lebanon, while Israel vows strong retaliation to ensure security, amid escalating regional tensions.
Iran's UN Mission warned on X, formerly Twitter, that any Israeli attack on Lebanon, home to Hezbollah, could lead to a devastating war involving all resistance forces.
The statement follows tensions after Germany urged Iran's Foreign Minister to prevent escalations in the Middle East.
WATCH: 'Because of Arnon, we are here': Noa Argamani thanks IDF, urges return of Hamas hostages
"I mourn with the family of Arnon Zamora, who fell during the rescue operation of myself and three other hostages. My heart is with his family," she says.
In a video shared by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum on Saturday, former hostage Noa Argamani thanked the IDF and called for the return of the hostages from Gaza captivity.
Hamas leader Osama Hamdan says no hostage deal progress, blames Israel for conditions in Gaza
The Palestinian terrorist group is still ready to "deal positively" with any ceasefire proposal that ends the war, Hamdan told a news conference in Beirut.
Osama Hamdan, senior Hamas official, said on Saturday there had been no progress in ceasefire talks with Israel over the Gaza war.
Siblings of hostages rally in Tel Aviv, police clash with demonstrators
"From what we know and think, there are hostages there who are pregnant. After nine months, they will give birth," Elgarat said. MK Naama Lazimi allegedly attacked by police.
Some 130,000 people protested at Hostage Square in Tel Aviv on Saturday night in honor of ‘siblings in captivity’, with siblings of hostages speaking about their loved ones’ 267 days in captivity, calling for their immediate release.
Go to the full article >>
Hezbollah thanks Iran for support amid rising tensions with Israel
Nasrallah emphasized Iran's achievements against Israel, while PM Mikati addressed tensions and psychological warfare amid rocket and UAV incidents.
Hezbollah chief Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah publicly thanked Iran for its support of Lebanon on Saturday.
Researcher: Hezbollah and Israel were preparing for this war since 2006
A researcher told Saudi news that Israel and Hezbollah's advancement in military capability since 2006 shows they were both preparing for another war.
Political and strategic affairs researcher, Khalil Elhalo, stated in an interview with the Saudi news channel "Al-Hadath" last week that a third Hezbollah-Israel war would be different, as "Israel this time round has a very developed weapons system, unlike in 2006."
IDF soldiers Yair Avitan, Yakir Tatelbaum fall in battle in Gaza
During battle, Avitan was hit by close-range gunfire in Shejaia, and Tatelbaum was killed by sniper fire in northern Gaza.
Staff-Sergeant Yair Avitan and Sergeant-Major (Res.) Yakir Shmuel Tatelbaum were killed in battle while fighting in the Gaza Strip on Friday, the IDF announced Saturday evening.
Avitan, 20, from Ra'anana, served in the 890th Battalion in the Paratroopers' Brigade.
The staff-sergeant fell in battle in Shejaia.
Tatelbaum, 21, from Ma'ale Adumim, served in the 77th Battalion of the 7th Brigade.
'We have capabilities to use doomsday weapons,' says expert concerning regional war
Yair Katz revealed Israel's capability to combat Iran with doomsday weapons, highlighting international intelligence support and successful defense against an Iranian attack.
Yair Katz, Chairman of the Israel Aerospace Industries Workers' Council, revealed at an event in the city of Yehud-Monosson on Saturday that Israel has a weapon that could combat Iran, Maariv reported.
"If we understand that there is an existential danger here, and that Iran, Yemen, Syria, Iraq and all the countries of the Middle East decide that it is time to settle against us, I understand that we have the capabilities to use doomsday weapons," he said.
Katz also emphasized that "the Americans, the British, and the Germans help us in with intelligence; they inform us where there are moves that may endanger us."
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 120 hostages remain in Gaza
- 43 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says