Two soldiers killed in Gaza, thousands call for return of hostages in Tel Aviv

People listen to Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's speech through a screen during a gathering in support of Palestinians, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Tehran, Iran, November 3, 2023. (photo credit: WANA VIA REUTERS)

Iran's UN Mission warned on X, formerly Twitter, that any Israeli attack on Lebanon, home to Hezbollah, could lead to a devastating war involving all resistance forces.

The statement follows tensions after Germany urged Iran's Foreign Minister to prevent escalations in the Middle East.