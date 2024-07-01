From the ashes: Nir Oz paint company Nirlat rebuilds after factory fire on October 7

The Nir Oz-based paint company Nirlat halted business for six-months following their factory fire on October 7th, but have recently resumed operations and sales of their best-selling product: Colorful Plaster EXTRA.

Nirlat produces acrylic paints alongside infrastructure products, wood, metal, and wet industrial paints and powders.

The environment-friendly Colorful Plaster EXTRA Classic carries the Israeli Standard Institute's Standard 1731, indicating that the material has passed the most rigorous and comprehensive tests and meets the required standards. The plaster product has a green label from the Israeli Standards Institute, certifying that the coating is composed of non-toxic materials to the environment and user, and that the material and its production process do not harm the environment.

The rebuilding process

As they rebuild their business, Nirlat plans to bring additional products from the coating series back to the shelves soon.

The company's employees have suffered as a result of the attack; one employee and her family, and family members of other employees, were kidnapped by Hamas. President Herzog tours Kibbutz Nir Oz on Gaza border with President Milei of Argentina (credit: MAAYAN TOAF / GPO)

The plaster is now being produced on production lines set up at a Beersheva logistics center temporarily rented by Nirlat. The powders are being manufactured at a production site in Netanya.

Many of Nirlat's favorite and leading products such as the Aquanir series, Hyperside, Wonderkrill, Rock Bond and more have returned to shelves.

Milestone in Nir Oz's recovery

Tami Markowitz, Nirlat’s VP of Marketing, says the return of plaster to the shelves marks a milestone in Nirlat’s recovery from the October 7 attacks.

"There is great excitement to bring back Nirlat's sought-after products, and in the case of the plaster, it was important for us to meet our consumers' needs ahead of the summer season when the demand for colorful plaster rises with home renovations,” said Markowitz.

“Nirlat continues to move forward and is working full steam ahead to rebuild its factory in Nir Oz because Nir Oz is our home!"

Full restoration of the factory is expected to take several years. In the meantime, Nirlat has found alternatives to manufacture the company's goods and to continue providing their products to customers. Nirlat’s website ensures that the new facility will be equipped with modern infrastructure and new technology that will exceed production requirements and bring the highest quality products to consumers.