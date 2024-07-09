Ben-Gvir claims Netanyahu assured him seat on gov't security forum amid ahead of coalition drama

Following drama in the coalition on Monday evening after the 'Rabbi's Law" was removed from the agenda, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir claimed in an interview with Kan Reshet Bet on Tuesday that Netanyahu promised to establish a small security forum and include him in it.

"I asked to create a forum that doesn't only consist of people of the same mindset. The Prime Minister promised to establish this forum, and unfortunately, to this day, it has not happened. Therefore, we need to impose sanctions," he said.

According to the report, sources close to the minister stated that the prime minister secretly agreed to his request to join the small security forum. It was also reported that the forum meets occasionally and unofficially, but Netanyahu demanded that its decisions not be published. Since then, Ben-Gvir’s team has been receiving evasive answers from the prime minister's entourage regarding including ministers in the discussions.

Ben-Gvir also addressed the confrontation with Shas, saying, "The one threatening to topple the government is Deri, who has always been an Oslo man and flirts with the left. In every discussion, he is always for compromise and surrender. He is against an attack in the North, against an attack in the South, and for a reckless deal."

When Gantz and Eisenkot left the government, Ben-Gvir set a demand for Netanyahu: Entry into the war cabinet. Although the small cabinet was officially canceled, it continues to meet in practice with Deri, Dermer, and the heads of the security establishment. Ben-Gvir demanded to join this forum, no matter its official name, and if not, he announced that he would disrupt the coalition's work. Itamar Ben-Gvir, Minister of National Security attends a National Security committee meeting at the Knesset, the Israeli parliament on November 20, 2023. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Ben-Gvir was willing to support Rabbis Law

The Rabbis Law was the first in a series of steps. Ben-Gvir himself did not like the law, but if his demand to enter the war cabinet had been accepted, he would have been willing to support it. Netanyahu refused. After the previous crisis (Round 1 of the Rabbis Law), Netanyahu gave his principled consent to add Ben-Gvir to the small war management forum but asked that it not be published at the time and that it not be immediate so as not to appear as giving in to Ben-Gvir's demand. It was not published. Time passed, and Ben-Gvir's people asked about the progress, but he stalled. To date, of course, nothing has happened.

After the law was removed from the agenda on Monday night, Ben-Gvir's entourage said, "It turns out that Netanyahu is willing to do everything except bring Ben-Gvir into the small cabinet. Apparently, war management, in the same conception of containment in the north and stagnation in the south, while striving for a reckless deal, is a line not only led by Gantz and Eisenkot."